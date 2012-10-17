Love Songs: The 80s Poster on site

Patrick King

Love Songs: The 80s Poster

typography type design poster love music
I've finally completed the 80s Love Story poster. Here's the page on TypographyShop: http://is.gd/BgLH2O I'm also releasing a black version as a silk screened offering: http://is.gd/Ee4UiF

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
