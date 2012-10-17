Dermot Reddan

Nightmare Hype

Dermot Reddan
Dermot Reddan
Hire Me
  • Save
Nightmare Hype character design illustration graphics tee design
Download color palette

Still really rough!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Dermot Reddan
Dermot Reddan
Brooklyn based, Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Dermot Reddan

View profile
    • Like