Jason Reed

Minnesotan's Freedom to Marry

Jason Reed
Jason Reed
  • Save
Minnesotan's Freedom to Marry minnesota vote no equal rights love gay lesbian marriage freedom archer black white
Download color palette

This election, Minnesota along with other states will vote on whether or not an amendment is added to the state constitution defining marriage as a union between one man and one woman, thus refusing the right for gay couples to marry.

Humanity cannot afford to take such a drastic step in the wrong direction, please vote "No" on November 6th.

http://mnunited.org/

If your state is attempting to pass a similar bill, represent yourself by rebounding off of this shot.

Jason Reed
Jason Reed

More by Jason Reed

View profile
    • Like