Minnesotan's Freedom to Marry

This election, Minnesota along with other states will vote on whether or not an amendment is added to the state constitution defining marriage as a union between one man and one woman, thus refusing the right for gay couples to marry.

Humanity cannot afford to take such a drastic step in the wrong direction, please vote "No" on November 6th.

http://mnunited.org/

If your state is attempting to pass a similar bill, represent yourself by rebounding off of this shot.