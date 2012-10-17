Creative Wedding Invitation Card & Order of Service

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-wedding-card-order-of-service-psd/3215020
Presenting to you an awesome creative wedding invitation & order of service template. The card has been designed using creative concepts to make your wedding invitation stand out from the rest. This is a wedding card your guests will remember.
Features
2 PSD – Creative Wedding Card & Order of Service
Size: 5x7 & 5.5x8.5
It's Print Ready at 300 dpi // cmyk
Easy Photo Replacement - Instructions in help file
Professional & Creative design
Free fonts used
Well Documented Help File