premadepixels.com

Creative Wedding Invitation Card & Order of Service

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com
  • Save
Creative Wedding Invitation Card & Order of Service i do anniversary birthday cards classic weddings classy creative wedding ideas creative wedding invitations dvd covers event invitation formal invitations greeting cards guest invitations ido invitation invitation cards marriage invitations marriages party invitations professional professional invitations proposal cards psd wedding invitations retro wedding invitations vintage wedding card wedding wedding actions wedding cards wedding flyers wedding invitations wedding invites
Download color palette

Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-wedding-card-order-of-service-psd/3215020

Presenting to you an awesome creative wedding invitation & order of service template. The card has been designed using creative concepts to make your wedding invitation stand out from the rest. This is a wedding card your guests will remember.

Features
2 PSD – Creative Wedding Card & Order of Service
Size: 5x7 & 5.5x8.5
It's Print Ready at 300 dpi // cmyk
Easy Photo Replacement - Instructions in help file
Professional & Creative design
Free fonts used
Well Documented Help File

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com

More by premadepixels.com

View profile
    • Like