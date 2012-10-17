Emir Ayouni
Homefront Crossfit - Final emblem and Logo mark

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni for The Forefathers Group
Homefront Crossfit - Final emblem and Logo mark growcase logo logo design logo designer branding emblem retro mark australia vintage mountain range lost type mountain logo mark mountains cross fit gym home front homefront new south wales orange workout homefont crossfit
Final emblem and Logo mark for Homefront Crossfit in Orange, New South Wales, Australia.

Had a great time working on this. Thanks to Jonden Jackson and Portland Hay over at The Forefathers Group for always bringing me onboard for great projects.

Homefront Crossfit - Logo Mark & Emblem Options
By Emir Ayouni
