Chrissy Sedgley

Manifesto Wall Graphics

Chrissy Sedgley
Chrissy Sedgley
  • Save
Manifesto Wall Graphics graphic design poster illustration
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Chrissy Sedgley
Chrissy Sedgley

More by Chrissy Sedgley

View profile
    • Like