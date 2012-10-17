Daniel Marino

Playing Around with Canvas

canvas circles javascript greyscale random
This is a little something I put together while experimenting with canvas. It randomly displays circles on the screen and fades them out. Of course there are variables so you can change the diameter of the circles, draw and fade speed, add strokes, and more. Check out the code and live demo!

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
