👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Starting to toy around with designs for cyclops (yes the one character I was specifically told NOT to do in the last post). I'm not really sold on this design yet, so I'll keep noodling with it.
As of right now, I'm thinking of going with the x-men lineup from the genesis video game (Wolverine, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Gambit), and maybe throw a lady in there to mix things up (psylocke maybe? WHO KNOWS?).