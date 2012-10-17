Starting to toy around with designs for cyclops (yes the one character I was specifically told NOT to do in the last post). I'm not really sold on this design yet, so I'll keep noodling with it.

As of right now, I'm thinking of going with the x-men lineup from the genesis video game (Wolverine, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Gambit), and maybe throw a lady in there to mix things up (psylocke maybe? WHO KNOWS?).