Georgi Dimitrov Erase

Erase

Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Hire Me
  • Save
Erase georgi dimitrov erase street art illustrations logo apple love design 2012 graffiti
Download color palette

This is my part from a huge wall with Arsek and Reser :}
Here is the whole wall http://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=512276545458216&set=a.404967019522503.101873.404953706190501&type=1&theater

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Georgi Dimitrov Erase

View profile
    • Like