Akira - Grey Study

Akira - Grey Study super hero demon attitude spikes abdomen girl woman comic graphic novel character development sketch sexy
This is a secondary study where the 'transformation' has occurred and she is moving towards understanding her situation. I wanted to instill some attitude in stance. The grey-back was to play with pushing and pulling lights/darks on a neutral backing to see how illumination would play in super-power/transformation.

