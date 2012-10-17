danijanev

ArtMebel logo draft

danijanev
danijanev
Hire Me
  • Save
ArtMebel logo draft art furniture minimal simple clean home decor
Download color palette

first draft for new logo "Art Mebel" in Macedonian, which means "Art Furniture"
feeedback appreciated especially if you've seen anything similar, thanks ^_^

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
danijanev
danijanev
•freelance designer •handlettering •typography •logos
Hire Me

More by danijanev

View profile
    • Like