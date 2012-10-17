Boudewijn Danser

Space Oddity

Boudewijn Danser
Boudewijn Danser
  • Save
Space Oddity space kids bank euro nl illustration illustrate money illustratie space oddity
Download color palette

My Childrens Bank project is done! I uploaded the project including a making of video on behance here: http://be.net/gallery/Childrens-Bank/5520015

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Boudewijn Danser
Boudewijn Danser

More by Boudewijn Danser

View profile
    • Like