Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Not another robot sketch!

Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
  • Save
Not another robot sketch! illustration mascot robot droid cyborg sketch character cute technology wizmaya
Download color palette

WIP.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

More by Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

View profile
    • Like