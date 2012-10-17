Justin Rent

Custom Type Treatment

Detail of a type treatment I worked out for another Georgia Tech project. Developed in grayscale to apply proper values but currently being printed one color (PMS 124) as the cover of a folder that is part of a package sent to accepted applicants. I'll post the full image eventually and am working on full color versions for use across different media.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
