Paint AI App UI/UX Design

The Story

Diwali - The biggest festival in India, is just a week away. It's that time of the month when everyone is busy cleaning and decorating their houses and even painting them.

Even these preparations are happening at my house too. So, we are currently painting our house and a typical conversation you can hear in my house will be like:

" I think yellow will look good on this wall! " or " What about a chalky muted grey colour?" or " No, I'm not sure, maybe a bright orange? "

The problem is that we are not sure which colours will look the best. Also, we don't have any budget for any interior designers or any CAD artist.

If we can see what our walls could look like, before even painting, then we can choose colours and shades wisely.

So this influenced me to make a Prototype of an app, I named it PAINT (PAINT before paint.)

PAINT is an app concept which lets you visualize the look of your house, before even painting.

Using AI, this app identifies walls, roofs and floors, so that you can explore different colours, textures and intelligent recommendations with a touch and lets you save those explorations in a mood board.

Inspired and influenced by Diwali in India.