Jonathan Branthwaite

Fun Golf Co. Branding

Jonathan Branthwaite
Jonathan Branthwaite
  • Save
Fun Golf Co. Branding branding logo golf slug and bull
Download color palette

Early branding concepts for a mini golf start-up that Matt and I are working on. Experimenting with colour and tagline.

Created by Slug & Bull

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Jonathan Branthwaite
Jonathan Branthwaite

More by Jonathan Branthwaite

View profile
    • Like