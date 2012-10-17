Francesco Improta

Today logo concept

Today logo concept logo brand identity grid process
From sketch to digital.

I'd show the process I went through to get the shapes.

Today ligatures
Rebound of
Today Ligatures
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
