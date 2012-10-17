Nicola Meiring

Charlie

Nicola Meiring
Nicola Meiring
  • Save
Charlie illustration icons vector baby buildings london travel
Download color palette

A little something I've been working on for Miss Charlie Rose. Still waiting to do some texture on it! Too much fun doing this!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Nicola Meiring
Nicola Meiring

More by Nicola Meiring

View profile
    • Like