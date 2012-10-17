Maximilian Larsson

Bad Climacons climacons flooding drought wildfire tsunami biohazard astroid extinction icons symbols metrology global warming bad weather acid rain heat wave clod wave nuclear fallout end of the world
Working on a complementary set for the popular Climacons, Extreme Climacons or bad climacons. Call it what you will think we will be seeing more of this kind of weather. Will be released for free when done.

Rebound of
Climacons
By Adam Whitcroft
