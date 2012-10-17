Thiago Araújo Zombie Finalle

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Complete illustration! I put all skin tones, added blood in his mouth and arms, lights and reflections of the hair and tooth, creating a more realistic environment for a cartoon character. The illustration is available in its entirety on my BE account later.
Thanks to everyone who enjoyed the creation process!
Enjoy!!!!
Photoshop CS6
Wacom Intous 4
5 hours