Marco Antônio Gomes

Thiago Araújo Zombie Finalle

Marco Antônio Gomes
Marco Antônio Gomes
  • Save
Thiago Araújo Zombie Finalle illustration flyer popart zombie vector halloween digital painting
Download color palette

Complete illustration! I put all skin tones, added blood in his mouth and arms, lights and reflections of the hair and tooth, creating a more realistic environment for a cartoon character. The illustration is available in its entirety on my BE account later.

Thanks to everyone who enjoyed the creation process!
Enjoy!!!!

Photoshop CS6
Wacom Intous 4
5 hours

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Marco Antônio Gomes
Marco Antônio Gomes

More by Marco Antônio Gomes

View profile
    • Like