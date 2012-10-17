Charli Prangley

Love Life & Lyrics

Charli Prangley
Charli Prangley
  • Save
Love Life & Lyrics apparel tshirt typography
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble! For my first shot I thought I'd post a 2 colour screenprint design i'm currently working on for my next collection of Liner Note Kids tshirts :) trying to incorporate the heart logo into the design for each print this time instead of having to print it on the back of the shirt.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Charli Prangley
Charli Prangley
Web designer. Speaker. Writer. YouTuber.

More by Charli Prangley

View profile
    • Like