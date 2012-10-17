Progress Bar Icons

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I recently redesigned the signup flow for publishers on Disqus. One of the requirements was creating a better progress indicator. I scoured the web for some inspiration. That's when I realized, most indicators are completely text-based or use bullet points and numbered lists. Why stop there? Icons add more context of their current, and upcoming steps. Additionally, as a user is completing a step, the progress bar moves.
Let me know what you think. More awesomeness to come!