Eevoo illustration

Eevoo illustration eevoo creeze eevoon landscape paint building
this is an illustration for eelusion game studio and their recent game "eevoo".

bigger version: http://cl.ly/image/1m0c2F2j0P3O/o
details: http://cl.ly/image/1J2k3U0x2u31/o

more information about eevoo: http://fb.com/playeevoo

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
