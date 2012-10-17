Petros Dimitriadis (pd)

Social network homepage

Petros Dimitriadis (pd)
Petros Dimitriadis (pd)
  • Save
Social network homepage social sports location homepage webdesign web website
Download color palette

Design of a location based social network regarding hobbies and sports

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Petros Dimitriadis (pd)
Petros Dimitriadis (pd)
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Petros Dimitriadis (pd)

View profile
    • Like