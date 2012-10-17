Romualdo Faura

Sweet Home

Romualdo Faura
Romualdo Faura
Hire Me
  • Save
Sweet Home vector illustration duotone
Download color palette

One of the illustrations I did for an insurance company

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Romualdo Faura
Romualdo Faura
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Romualdo Faura

View profile
    • Like