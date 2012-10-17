Project Joma Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi Guys!
This is the new logo designed by me.
The logo was designed for our Web & Graphic Agency located in Naples.
Project Joma the first Neapolitan agency where the customer is almost always right.
You can visit our website or connect with our social networks.
Website - Projectjoma
http://www.projectjoma.com
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/projectjoma
Twitter
http://www.twitter.com/projectjoma
Linkedin
http://www.linkedin.com/company/joma