Project Joma Logo

Hi Guys!

This is the new logo designed by me.

The logo was designed for our Web & Graphic Agency located in Naples.

Project Joma the first Neapolitan agency where the customer is almost always right.

You can visit our website or connect with our social networks.

Website - Projectjoma

http://www.projectjoma.com

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/projectjoma

Twitter

http://www.twitter.com/projectjoma

Linkedin

http://www.linkedin.com/company/joma