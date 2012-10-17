Mario Biancolella - BadFox

Project Joma Logo

Project Joma Logo project joma logo logodesign design brand branding black white lightblu blu cyan circle circlelogo corporate corporateidentity identity agency web graphic adv italy type tipography logotype typedesign minimal
Hi Guys!
This is the new logo designed by me.
The logo was designed for our Web & Graphic Agency located in Naples.
Project Joma the first Neapolitan agency where the customer is almost always right.
You can visit our website or connect with our social networks.

Website - Projectjoma
http://www.projectjoma.com

Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/projectjoma

Twitter
http://www.twitter.com/projectjoma

Linkedin
http://www.linkedin.com/company/joma

