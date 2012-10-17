Jason Csizmadi

Chefsfeed Icon app icon chefsfeed chefs iphone
I'm very happy how the app icon turned out. Clean, simple, elegant. Going for something iconic like twitter and Facebook.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
