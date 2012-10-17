Nathan Rhys Cordoba

Armstrong Process Shot

Nathan Rhys Cordoba
Nathan Rhys Cordoba
Hire Me
  • Save
Armstrong Process Shot armstrong process vector illustration space
Download color palette

Process shot of a long overdue illustration.
Almost done with the line work then onto my favorite part-- shading!
Kinda got ahead of myself with those pesky clouds.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Nathan Rhys Cordoba
Nathan Rhys Cordoba
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nathan Rhys Cordoba

View profile
    • Like