Zarin Ficklin

Power Button

Zarin Ficklin
Zarin Ficklin
  • Save
Power Button ui web signout logout power button button
Download color palette

Power button as a log out button -- good trend or bad trend? Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Zarin Ficklin
Zarin Ficklin

More by Zarin Ficklin

View profile
    • Like