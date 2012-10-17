Maia Rojas

Redhead

Maia Rojas
Maia Rojas
  • Save
Redhead redhead illustration retro
Download color palette

I haven't made something for myself in a long while. (And I haven't updated my blog in aaaaages) So here, a WIP of something that will most likely stay unfinished.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Maia Rojas
Maia Rojas

More by Maia Rojas

View profile
    • Like