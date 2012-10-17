Jared Lambert

Free Dum Dum Girls Poster

Free Dum Dum Girls Poster free screen print poster raleigh dum dum girls
In the next few days I hope to screen print these posters on some scrap paper I have laying around and put them up around downtown Raleigh. If you're in the area feel free to grab one. And try and catch the show. Should be a good one. The entire image is here: http://shecallsmetodd.tumblr.com/image/33759981926

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
