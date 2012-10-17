Trevor Girard

Seven Year War Cover

Trevor Girard
Trevor Girard
  • Save
Seven Year War Cover punk band logo illustration cover record rock music skull reaper newsprint vintage comic album art record sleeve half tone
Download color palette

I had fun making album art for a friend... Here's the cover to Seven Year War's latest album, "Welcome to the Workforce"

Trevor Girard
Trevor Girard

More by Trevor Girard

View profile
    • Like