Thiago Araújo Zombie Preview 2

Marco Antônio Gomes
Thiago Araújo Zombie Preview 2 illustration flyer popart zombie vector halloween digital painting
Now, after finishing all contour lines, going to step paint base, starting with the skin tones. Even as a zombie character, it is interesting to start with human skin tones to later join the colors dead. Well .. I prefer this way ... xD

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
