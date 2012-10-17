Tali Gal-on

Lady of Rock

Tali Gal-on
Tali Gal-on
  • Save
Lady of Rock illustration woman digital textures vector
Download color palette

This was created for a recent exhibition about the city I live in, Melbourne. When asked to create an artwork about Melbourne, I instantly thought of what I love most about this city, it's amazing music scene! Melbourne is quite the lady of rock

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Tali Gal-on
Tali Gal-on

More by Tali Gal-on

View profile
    • Like