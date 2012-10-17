Bryan Veloso

24-Hour Marathon Livestream Bumper

Bryan Veloso
Bryan Veloso
  • Save
24-Hour Marathon Livestream Bumper livestream twitch charity
Download color palette

This weekend I'll be participating in a 24-hour gaming marathon benefiting the Extra Life charity. Since I'll be streaming it, I needed a bumper (and a few overlays). This is what I came up with (admittedly, on a whim).

Hoping you'll be able to join me this Saturday: http://www.twitch.tv/vlogalonstar

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Bryan Veloso
Bryan Veloso
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Bryan Veloso

View profile
    • Like