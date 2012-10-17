Luca Music Project Identity System

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is an identity system I am developing for a personal side-project of mine called The Luca Music Project. This is a concept that embraces remix and appropriation culture, while trying to educate people about copy-right, patent and intellectual property laws. LUCA stands for the Last Universal Common Ancestor, a scientific theory that all life on earth originated from one organism that copied, transformed and combined to bring new life forms into being. This logo derives from this idea as will the music featured, created and collaborated on through the site. I hope to launch the project at the beginning of the New Year.