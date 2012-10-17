Randall Lynton

Camel

Randall Lynton
Randall Lynton
Hire Me
  • Save
Camel plasticine camel airbrush model advert yellow desert
Download color palette

Plasticine camel sculpted for an advertising job. Colour was applied with an airbrush. Fabric, rope, etc were hand-crafted to provide a realistic look.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Randall Lynton
Randall Lynton
Website designer, animator and creator of one human being.
Hire Me

More by Randall Lynton

View profile
    • Like