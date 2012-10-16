Adam Darowski

2012 Stats

baseball sabermetrics mike trout
Loaded the 2012 stats in today. Mike Trout already has the same Hall Rating as Hall of Famer Tommy McCarthy.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
