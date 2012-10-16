Trevor Girard

Death Rides

Death Rides bicycle lettering victorian shirt ink real type typography skull bike skeleton gothic punk stoner fixed gear hand lettering t-shirt screen print
This is a sliced version of a shirt graphic I did to highlight the type... I always really liked the stoner art of the 60's and 70's, this is my attempt at a typeface.

