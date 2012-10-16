Nozem Mopeds Logo

Brett Epp

Branding a custom moped shop. Nozem was a derogatory / slang term used throughout Europe in the 50's and 60's to refer to young people who dressed in jeans and leather jackets, listened to rock 'n' roll, and gathered near snack bars on their mopeds and scooters.

Its sorta like calling someone a hipster, beatnik, or damn hippy.

Posted on Oct 16, 2012
