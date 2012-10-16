Sai

New MySocialCloud Coming

Sai
Sai
  • Save
New MySocialCloud Coming ui home landing sale design security login password
Download color palette

First Shot! Creating a new homepage for MySocialCloud to emphasize a new way to log into websites. This part is above the fold, does it make you want to take an action to get started?

(Thanks Jonathan Sutherland for the invite! )

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Sai
Sai
Like