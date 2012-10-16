Manya Kuzemchenko

Think

Manya Kuzemchenko
Manya Kuzemchenko
  • Save
Think think typography type custom logo logotype manya kuzemchenko
Download color palette

working on some custom type for my portfolio site, still in progress

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Manya Kuzemchenko
Manya Kuzemchenko

More by Manya Kuzemchenko

View profile
    • Like