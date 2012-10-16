Aleksey Busygin

Talk to me logo variations

Aleksey Busygin
Aleksey Busygin
  • Save
Talk to me logo variations logo logotype language talk baloon planet bird apple headphones paw lamp bulb animation gif
Download color palette

Variations of the logo for language center “Talk to me”.
@Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Aleksey Busygin
Aleksey Busygin

More by Aleksey Busygin

View profile
    • Like