David Mermelstein

My Take On Brooklyn Nets Logo Dribble Shot

David Mermelstein
David Mermelstein
  • Save
My Take On Brooklyn Nets Logo Dribble Shot hoops baskeball logos black white brooklyn nba pro sports
Download color palette

My take on the Brooklyn Nets logo. Added some dithering. Welcome to the NBA. Bring it. Go Bulls and Knicks.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
David Mermelstein
David Mermelstein

More by David Mermelstein

View profile
    • Like