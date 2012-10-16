Nes Cartridge free psd

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So! Since I received a lot of messages in the past couple hours that say how cool was the card I release this free psd so you can play with it and do whatever you want :) . I would like just some credits or contact me for commercial use ahah. As you can see I added the cover and the card is waaaay more better than before but you can't see cause is covered! xD You can download it from Here