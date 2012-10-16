Pietro Schirano

Nes Cartridge free psd

Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
  • Save
Nes Cartridge free psd icon nintendo free freebie new psd card cartridge super mario 8bit
Download color palette

So! Since I received a lot of messages in the past couple hours that say how cool was the card I release this free psd so you can play with it and do whatever you want :) . I would like just some credits or contact me for commercial use ahah. As you can see I added the cover and the card is waaaay more better than before but you can't see cause is covered! xD You can download it from Here

9e29810f892e9b4a32a0da9b9c099adc
Rebound of
Super Mario 3 Nes Cartridge
By Pietro Schirano
View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pietro Schirano

View profile
    • Like