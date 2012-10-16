Guilherme Pinheiro

Bolso Cheio Coração Vazio

Guilherme Pinheiro
Guilherme Pinheiro
  • Save
Bolso Cheio Coração Vazio cd cover hellena mosh hardcore design illustration obey giant russian constructivism nazi propaganda
Download color palette

This is a CD cover from a brazilian hardcore band! #bccv

Guilherme Pinheiro
Guilherme Pinheiro

More by Guilherme Pinheiro

View profile
    • Like