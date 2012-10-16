George B. Smith III

Manhattan

George B. Smith III
George B. Smith III
  • Save
Manhattan abstract dark photoshop grunge texture flare manhattan
Download color palette

A new piece I am working on. Created in Photoshop from a single photo of the Manhattan Bridge. Out soon!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
George B. Smith III
George B. Smith III

More by George B. Smith III

View profile
    • Like