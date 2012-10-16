Paul Amerson

Alleged Sketches

Paul Amerson
Paul Amerson
  • Save
Alleged Sketches branding lettering logo design
Download color palette

Sketching out some rough ideas...
Mostly brain vomit. But It all starts as a doodle, right?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Paul Amerson
Paul Amerson

More by Paul Amerson

View profile
    • Like