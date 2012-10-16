Garth Braithwaite

Da Boys from T&C

Garth Braithwaite
Garth Braithwaite
Hire Me
  • Save
Da Boys from T&C sketch
Download color palette

I've never surfed, but spent plenty of time playing the T&C nes game and it comprised most of my wardrobe growing up.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Garth Braithwaite
Garth Braithwaite
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Garth Braithwaite

View profile
    • Like