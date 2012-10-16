Isaac Durazo
Bocoup

jQuery Developer Summit

Isaac Durazo
Bocoup
Isaac Durazo for Bocoup
Hire Us
  • Save
jQuery Developer Summit jquery summit logo developer javascript treatment mountain conference code
Download color palette

A few weeks ago I worked with the jQuery team on this great event the jQuery Developer Summit. I created this new logo treatment for the event and some stickers that I will post later on.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Bocoup
Bocoup
Hire Us

More by Bocoup

View profile
    • Like